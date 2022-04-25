news, local-news,

AROUND 100 people attended the 11am Anzac Day service in Bunbury to honour and remember those who had lost their lives in Gallipoli on April 25, 1915. The ticketed event went ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions and included the Bunbury 515 Army Cadet Unit, the 710 Squadron Australian Airforce Cadets, local police, members of the Bunbury RSL and Brett Corkery who played the Last Post. Wreaths were placed from a majority of schools such as Bunbury Senior High School, as well as Member for Forrest Nola Marino, Bunbury MP Don Punch and many more. Next to the Australia flag, the event also donned flags from Poland and Ukraine to acknowledge the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

