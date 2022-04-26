news, local-news,

It has been a tough initiation into the South West Football League for Dunsborough's womens team after another big loss in round four. The Dunsborough Sharks travelled to Glen Huon oval to take on the Eaton Boomers. Conditions were perfect for a day of football. Unfortunately the Sharks were unable to score for the whole match. The Boomers kicked two goals five in the first quarter and two goals four in the second term. The third quarter saw the Boomers continue to score with three goals two and then another two goals two in the last term. The final score was 9.13 67 to 0.0.0. Dunsborough will host Harvey Brunswick Leschenault in round five of the competition. However the Dunsborough reserves team enjoyed their second win for the season when they played the Boomers on April 24. It was a tight first quarter with Boomers kicking four behinds to Dunsborough's one goal. The Sharks were able to keep Eaton to just one goal in the second term while kicking two majors themselves. Eaton jumped into the lead in the third quarter with two goals and six behinds, while the Sharks had a scoreless quarter. The last term saw the Sharks capitalise on their scoring opportunities with three goals and four behinds, while Eaton only kicked one goal. The final score was 4.10.34 to 6.5.41. Photos by JLG Photographics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/ec21bc88-5873-4aa5-a610-4e04f0ce631b.jpg/r0_75_1575_965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South West Football League 2022, round four | Dunsborough vs Eaton Boomers