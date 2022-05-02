Nine year old dies after falling off bike

news, local-news,

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday May 1, 2022 which resulted in the death of a nine-year-old boy. Police said about 1:10pm the boy was riding a bicycle east on Medic Street when he fell from the bicycle and received serious injuries. Sadly, the boy died at the scene a short time later. Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via the below link or QR code: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/colliebicyclefatal

WA Police investigate the death of 9-year-old Collie boy