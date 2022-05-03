news, local-news,

Round five of the South West Football League saw the South Bunbury Tigers demolished by the Harvey Bulls in the men's division. It was a home game for the Tigers but there was no advantage as the Bulls kicked four goals in the first quarter. The Bulls just kept piling on the goals in the second term with six majors to South Bunbury's three goals. It was a slow third quarter for both teams with South Bunbury kicking two goals and Bulls three. A seven goal quarter ensured the Bulls finished the match with a percentage boosting win. Among the Bulls goalkickers was Tyson Powell who kicked eight, Brad Holmes with six and Jonathon Ietto with three. The final score was 8.12.60 to 20.6.126. Unfortunately the Harvey women's team were not so accurate in front of goals when they took on the reigning premiers in South Bunbury. The Bulls were unable to kick a major throughout the match while the home side kicked six. The final score was 6.8.44 to 0.3.3. In the other men's league matches it was a tight game between Augusta Margaret River and Eaton Boomers, with the Hawks coming away with a five point victory. Carey Park enjoyed a 14 point win over Busselton and Bunbury Bulldogs demolished the Collie Eagles by 82 points. Donnybrook and HBL had a bye for the round. In the other women's matches for the round, Busselton finished with a seven goal win over Carey Park while HBL won over Dunsborough. Photos by JLG Photographics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/c9cb78aa-b820-493f-8e56-56b497a255a4.JPG/r0_46_1728_1022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South West Football League round five | South Bunbury hosts Harvey Bulls