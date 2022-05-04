community,

The Eaton community were able to celebrate the official opening of the new Eaton Bowling Club and Senior Citizens Centre on April 27. The building was years in the making and started to be realised when the WA Labor Party promised $2 million for the project at the 2017 election. The club received a $50,000 down payment in 2018 for the project from then Collie-Preston MLA Mick Murray. Shire of Dardanup deputy president Tyrell Gardiner said it became evident that the project didn't have the money available. Eaton Senior Citizens Centre president Menno de Vries said in 2019 the seed was planted for the two clubs to join for the new building to eventuate. This idea came from Shire of Dardanup president Mick Bennett, Mr de Vries said. In July 2020, the State Government increased its commitment once more making it a total of $3 million. The shire committed $800,000 and construction was able to begin. Bowling Club president Les Brooks said the club first formed in 1966 and become incorporated in 1969 when the founding members saw a need to start a club outside of Bunbury. The club has honoured its founding members with a plaque of all their names that will be proudly displayed in the new building. Mr Brooks said it was great to see that two of the founding members were still with the club, including Griff Turner who still competes. He said the club now boasts 521 active members, with three celebrating 50 years with the club. Senior Citizens president Mr de Vries said its club formed in 1994 and had never had a permanent home until now. Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns couldn't be there for the official opening but said the project was part of the government's plan to set up WA for the future. "The construction of this facility will give the community so many options for working, socialising and recreating," she said. "I am delighted that the McGowan Government was able to fund this development and deliver for the local community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/588cb3d4-45c4-4324-9c87-b56c449dccb2_rotated_90.JPG/r126_1236_4000_3425_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg