The WA government has boasted its investment into a new website which showcases the state's "world-class trail network". The website, Trails WA features downloadable maps that can be accessed offline and is rich in content, offering information on bushwalking, mountain biking, trail running and water trails, through to food and wine trails or getting about in a wheelchair. Sport and recreation minister David Templeman unveiled the website on May 5 and said it displayed more than 800 trails within WA. READ MORE: Government announce $2.86 million for new trail in Nannup "In addition, the curated content is destination focused and designed to help people plan and explore the regions surrounding trails, including cafes, accommodation, bike shops and transport services," he said. New features include trail running and food and wine maps, elevation maps, user reviews and gaming options to enhance involvement and connection with the trails community, such as earning badges for completed trails. The refreshed website comes off the back of one of the busiest periods for WA's trail industry, which has experienced considerable growth as more Western Australians holiday at home due to the pandemic. The growth in participation has been met with investment by the State Government, with more than $21 million invested in the State's trails and through WA Recovery Plan funding. Mr Templeman said WA had quickly become a must-see destination for naturebased activities. READ MORE: Collie mountain bike trail ready to go "The refreshed Trails WA website is the peak offering of trail information and has something for everyone - from trailblazers through to families who just want to experience a great day out in nature," he said. "I encourage everyone to check out the new site and plan their next day out in WA's wonderful natural environment, be it bushwalking, mountain biking, trail running or kayaking." WA environment minister Reece Whitby said the government was committed to enhancing and expanding conservation areas which included the creation of nine new national parks since 2017. "Our national parks offer some truly amazing experiences and the new Trails WA website is a great way to plan an adventure," he said. "I encourage everyone with a passion for nature and the outdoors to explore what is on offer and enjoy our wonderful landscapes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/0eba46a4-476b-4da5-b6bb-a7a1d0f7ac42.jpg/r0_54_1017_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Trails WA receives a refresh with more than 800 WA trails showcased