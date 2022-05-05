news, local-news,

The W.A. BMX community descended on Geraldton over the Anzac weekend for round five of the state series. Riders had the options to race Friday night for fun or ride Saturday during practice sessions to learn the track as fast as possible. Sunday saw 449 nominations, the most to ever turn out to the Wooree Park BMX track. Bunbury had a team of 22 make the journey and endure the 36+ degree days. Amari McManus in the 10 girls claimed first after winning all her races comfortably, setting the fastest lap and start time of the group. Lane eight got the best of Savannah Birch in her first race. The additional distance and a fast rival to her inside resulted in a third for the first race. But Savannah was unstoppable for the remaining races in the 14 girls, getting good consistent start and lap times she overcame the field in the final to take the win. It was also good to see Sarina Jarvis back in this class after a serious crash earlier in the year ruled her out of the past two rounds. Matthew Blake in the Superclass finished second in the final despite having won all his previous races. Starting in lane two with the local hero on his inside, Blake exited the first corner in second and put in his fastest lap of the day, but unfortunately was unable to pass throughout the lap. Trev Gale landed second overall in the 35-39 class. This group repeatedly saw congestion through the first corner rearranging the order. Gale found opportunities later in the races to pick off competitors and move up a position or two. Eight-year-old Thomas Peters and nine-year-old Jacob Reed both finished third overall after riding well all day and winning their earlier motos. Peters kept improving his lap times, but as the final arrived, he faced off against some tough competitors and managed a respectable third. Despite his best start of the day and the inside lane, Reed couldn't beat two of his rivals through the very tight first corner and couldn't find a way past during the lap resulting in third place. Max Muellner rode consistently well in the 14 boys with fast start and lap times. Many places in this class were separated by the slimmest of margins and a few places taken in the last metres of the races. After three fourth place finishes, Muellner reached the final where he landed seventh overall in this competitive field. Jayden Holmes also rode well all day setting a very quick lap in race two, but unfortunately missed out on reaching the final by the slimmest of margins. Owen Gale in the 11 boys made his first final at a Superseries after riding well all day and frequently being the fastest on the start ramp. After a slow start in the final and with an outside lane, Owen rode well but was unable to recover after exiting the first corner in eight. Jesse Griggs came close to making the final in the eight boys after he reached the semi-final, but his fifth place finish ruled him out and gave him an overall 10th for the group. Jesse was lucky enough to win the Chase Expert bike raffled off during the day making him one very happy boy and the envy of many. The Bunbury team did such a good job and every rider deserves a special mention. The entire team put in maximum effort, showed extraordinary skills and sportsmanship and cheered on their friends like champions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have a story idea? Email us

