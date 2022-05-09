news, local-news,

DFES gave the all clear for the fire in Withers on May 7. However they are calling on people to report any information they might know about the cause of the fire to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The cause of the fire has deemed suspicious after it burnt 20 hectares on May 5. Bushfire ALL CLEAR for southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY ALERT LEVEL: An ALL CLEAR advice is in place for people in an area bounded by Sweeting Way, Lockwood Crescent, Eastman Avenue to the west, Wilkerson Way to the north, Bussell Highway to the east and Washington Avenue, Floyd Cross, Payton Way to the south in the southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY. WHAT TO DO: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: no roads are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/2e0ae1bc-b367-461e-905b-995e29d68910.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

DFES give the all clear for Withers fire within City of Bunbury