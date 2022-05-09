DFES give the all clear for Withers fire within City of Bunbury
DFES gave the all clear for the fire in Withers on May 7.
However they are calling on people to report any information they might know about the cause of the fire to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The cause of the fire has deemed suspicious after it burnt 20 hectares on May 5.
Bushfire ALL CLEAR for southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY
ALERT LEVEL:
An ALL CLEAR advice is in place for people in an area bounded by Sweeting Way, Lockwood Crescent, Eastman Avenue to the west, Wilkerson Way to the north, Bussell Highway to the east and Washington Avenue, Floyd Cross, Payton Way to the south in the southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY.
- The bushfire that was burning in the area has been extinguished. There may still be smoke in the area and surrounding suburbs due to burn offs being conducted nearby..
- Firefighters will monitor the area for the rest of the day.
- The danger has passed but you need to remain vigilant in case the situation changes.
WHAT TO DO:
- Drive slowly and with caution due to smoke and emergency services personnel working in the area.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
no roads are closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.