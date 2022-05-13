news, local-news,

Eaton Community College students are learning how to look after calves through the Cows Create Careers project. The project is run by Western Dairy and aims to teach students from year 7 - 11 about the dairy industry in a hands on way where for three weeks they will rear and care for three-week old calves. The year 7 students have named the calves Ben and Jerry and a local farmer has been on hand to teach the students skills like animal husbandry, feeding and weighing. The schools is one of five participating in the project across the region. Jaydee Events director John Hutchinson said the innovative project highlights the diversity of skills and professional careers within Australia's vibrant dairy industry. "Cows Create Careers allows students to engage with the dairy industry in a fun and hands-on way - all while highlighting the range of university, vocational and professional pathways within the industry," he said. Upon completion of the project, students and teachers will be recognised at an interactive presentation day, where there will be industry-based games and prizes awarded to the winning teams and schools. The presentation days for the term two participating schools will be held on Thursday June 23, 2022. Other schools in the region participating include Cornerstone Christian College, Donnybrook District High School, Manjimup Senior High School and Georgiana Molloy Anglican School.

Eaton Community College students participate in Cows Create Careers project