news, local-news,

Organisers of one of WA's biggest one-day agricultural shows are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to celebrate all things agriculture following the success of one of their biggest shows last year. Happening on October 22, the Brunswick Agricultural Society is excited to announce their theme for this year's show, Celebrating Rural Emergency Services. Guests of the show will get the chance to experience working agricultural and transport displays as well as see incredible demonstrations and displays of over nine emergency services including a working demonstration from the RAC helicopter. Society president Julianne Hill said the iconic one-day show gives the community a chance to come and experience agriculture. "This year is extra special because we get the chance to see up close all the emergency services that are available in our community," Ms Hill said. Join visitors from far and wide in Celebrating our Rural Emergency Services, many of who are manned by volunteers working hard in our local area. While at the show, also make the most of this special day out and enjoy the many things that are on offer - from the traditional side-show alley through to heritage sheep, cattle, Lions Club animal nursery and more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/48dd8c8a-f5b2-4597-903f-c65ed4434112.JPG/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Brunswick agricultural show back for 2022