news, local-news,

Round seven of the South West Football League saw South Bunbury host Carey Park under lights. It was a close contest for three quarters with Carey Park only nine points behind at the last break. But South Bunbury came out firing in the fourth term with five unanswered goals. The final score was 13.11.89 to 7.5.47. In the women's match the South Bunbury Tigers continued their dominance over its competition with a 103 point demolition against Carey Park. The Tigers were able to kick 18 goals throughout the match while the female Panthers could only kick two. The final score was 18.8.116 to 2.1.13. Round eight will see South Bunbury take on Augusta Margaret River and Carey Park will play Eaton Boomers. The Bunbury Bulldogs sit on top of the league ladder with Augusta Margaret River second only by percentage with South Bunbury in third. Photos by JLG Photographics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/d4e0a8bb-17ad-4fe9-8afe-c1624f7c8657.JPG/r0_225_1575_1115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South West Football League 2022 | round seven South Bunbury v Carey Park