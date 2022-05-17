news, local-news,

South West basketball legend Cam Gliddon will lead a school holiday basketball camp in Bunbury this July for budding sports stars aged 13-18. The camp will be held at the South West Sports Centre, where Gliddon and a trusted team will take the juniors through the ins and outs of the game. Gliddon said growing up in the South West made him passionate about imparting his knowledge and providing experiences to children from his hometown. "The reason I want to do this is to pass on what I've learnt. I got to go to a few camps when I was younger but they were all up in Perth, I didn't see many professional athletes coming down to Bunbury," he said. "Growing up most of my life there, I wanted to start my business and my first camp where I know people and where people know me and what I do." With visiting schools and interacting with young fans being a large part of being a professional athlete, Gliddon said he had a lot of experience working with children. But since becoming a dad himself, Gliddon said he became even more driven to create a camp where young people would thrive. "Having kids has opened my eyes even more to making sure the kids have fun and have truly good experiences. "Especially when something rare comes around, with not too many basketballers coming down to Bunbury - I really want to make it special and give back to the community something I didn't experience much when I was younger." Read more: Longboard champions crowned at Avalon Gliddon said he spent many nights over the past few years drawing up what he wanted the camp to look like. "Every night I'm on the computer planning it all out. I've wanted to do this for about three years now but COVID previously got in the way." Among the lineup in Gliddon's team for the camp are a list of people who were influential in his own personal development as a player. "I've got some coaches I grew up playing with who I know are good people, who love the game and are actually teachers by trade - so they're very good at working with kids. "Jason Chalk, who was a huge part of my development growing up will be coming in to talk about goal-setting and mindset training." Gliddon said it was imperative for young players to get a head start in learning how to handle their minds, especially if they are going into professional sport. "On top of that there will be a lot of drills and skills we will impart, and some amazing prizes including signed NBA, NBL and Australian Boomers jerseys."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/111b73af-08aa-41c8-93fd-b64461eeeb45.jpg/r3_48_1031_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg