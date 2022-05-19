news, local-news,

2022 marks a special year for the WA Alternative Varieties Wine Show. The annual wine show is running for the 20th consecutive year and in that time has evolved from a small regional show to a significant state-wide event recognised on the national wine show calendar. Like many regions in the country, Geographe in the South West began as a small cluster of vineyards that predominantly produced traditional varieties of grapes such as Shiraz, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. While the region now producers some of the best in these varieties, it has also become recognised as a premier area to grow more alternative varieties from the Mediterranean regions, such as Tempranillo, Grenache and Arnais. All these varieties and more are conducive to the Geographe climate which carries many similarities with the Mediterranean climate in Europe. While remaining a regional show, the event opened up entries to the alternative classes, meaning wineries from all over the state can now benchmark their wines against others from WA. Twenty years is a great achievement for a regional wine show and with the natural progression and focus on Alternative Varieties, it seemed a fitting year to officially recognise the show's national status with an official name change, the Labelmakers Group, WA Alternative Varieties Wine Show. The senior judging panel has been announced and will be led by acclaimed winemaker and director of Oliver's Taranga Vineyards, Corrina Wright. Ms Wright has wine - and 171 years of family grape growing - flowing through her veins. Described by WBM Magazine as a "legend in the making" and by James Halliday as being part of a "remarkable dynasty" she's treading a slightly different path among the vines that her forefathers planted, in the Seaview sub-region of McLaren Vale. She was thrilled to receive the Family Business Australia 'Leading Women in Family Business' Award in 2021. She dabbles in writing in her spare time as a regular contributor to Fleurieu Living Magazine and Grapegrower and Winemaker Magazine. The senior panel is completed with Judges Japo Dalli Cani from McHenry Hohnen and Benevieve Mann from Corymbia Wines. Entries open on Thursday, May 19 via the website, www.geographewine.com.au and save the date for a very special presentation and celebration on Saturday 17 September.

