Beam host e-scooter safety session

Beam Safe Academy brings course to Bunbury
It is hard not to notice the purple e-scooters around Bunbury since the city introduced them in December 2021.
The e-scooter company Beam will be hosting a safety course on Saturday May 21.
The Beam Safe Academy incorporates a briefing guide for new riders, an interactive safety quiz and a free training course for riders to test out their e-scooter skills in a supportive environment.
Riders will learn safe operating and manoeuvring skills, such as how to turn, brake and signal to other riders and pedestrians. All participants also receive $5 in free ride credit.
Beam's education and enforcement program also includes:
- A digital 'Ride Kind' media campaign featuring instructions on how to park and ride safely in Bunbury Beam Safety Ambassadors in every city to patrol high-traffic areas in both cities daily, promoting safe riding and parking
- Half Beam mode for new riders, featuring reduced acceleration for novice riders' early trips
- A three-strikes policy, with riders facing suspension for bad riding and parking offences. Those caught riding dangerously or breaking the law face permanent bans.
The event will be held at Lyons Cove from 11am to 2pm.
Riders must be aged 16 and over and up to ride an e-scooter. No bookings required and walk ups welcome.