Beam host e-scooter safety session

news, local-news,

It is hard not to notice the purple e-scooters around Bunbury since the city introduced them in December 2021. The e-scooter company Beam will be hosting a safety course on Saturday May 21. The Beam Safe Academy incorporates a briefing guide for new riders, an interactive safety quiz and a free training course for riders to test out their e-scooter skills in a supportive environment. Riders will learn safe operating and manoeuvring skills, such as how to turn, brake and signal to other riders and pedestrians. All participants also receive $5 in free ride credit. Beam's education and enforcement program also includes: The event will be held at Lyons Cove from 11am to 2pm. Riders must be aged 16 and over and up to ride an e-scooter. No bookings required and walk ups welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/c9012b78-e5a9-4db0-ae36-f506d6ad069c.jpg/r12_281_5388_3319_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Beam Safe Academy brings course to Bunbury