news, local-news,

Australind Senior High School teacher Esme Keogh has been announced this week as one of nine national awardee finalists in the Australian Education Awards 2022, Individual excellence, Rising Star of the Year Category. The annual Australian Education Awards is the leading independent awards event in the K-12 education sector and showcase the top performing schools, principals, department heads and teachers for their outstanding achievements and transformative work that makes a profound difference to the lives of young people across Australia. Ms Keogh said she was thrilled to be announced as a finalist, when there were only eight to 10 graduates chosen Australia wide. "I began teaching for those moments of happiness that only can be found in a kind classroom," she said. "There is a quote by Ginnott: 'I have come to the frightening conclusion that I am the decisive element in my classroom.' I try to live by this. "For 54 minutes a day, my classroom needs to be a place of joy, because creating and fostering that joy means students will connect learning with happiness. "Often, that means carrying satisfaction and cheer into the classroom with me; finding genuinely kind and lovable things in each of the students and reminding them time and time again that I like teaching them; that they have a place in education, and that they are valued." Principal Domenic Camera said the shortlisting for the Rising Star of education Excellence Award was fantastic recognition of Ms Keogh's excellence as a new teacher, along with her commitment to continue engaging with her students positively and with great enthusiasm. "Her balanced approach to her work has had a broader influence across the school in both the academic and the social-emotional aspects." Mr Camera said. "As a school community we are fortunate to have such a high achieving graduate and we take this opportunity to congratulate Esme on this nomination."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/bf054007-6d4a-4372-a55a-4b06fb48f974.jpg/r0_138_4045_2423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Australind Senior High School teacher Esme Keogh a finalist in Australian Education Excellence Awards 2022