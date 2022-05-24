news, local-news,

There was no avoiding the wet weather for Carey Park and Eaton in round eight of the South West Football League. Carey Park hosted the Boomers but started slow with just two points in the first quarter while Eaton kicked one goal and four behinds. Accuracy was definitely a challenge for both teams but Eaton were able to give themselves more chances to get on the scoreboard. The second term saw Eaton kick three goals two and Carey Park kick two goals three. The home side remained scoreless in the third quarter while Eaton kicked one goal four. Eaton were only able to kick one behind in the last term but Carey Park's one goal two wasn't enough to overtake the scoreline. The final score was 3.7.25 to 5.11.41. It was a much closer match between the reserves team who played before the league. Carey Park started the game in front with two goals one while the opposition only managed one point. Eaton won the second quarter with three goals one to Carey Parks two goals two. The home side were able to extend the lead in the third quarter with one goal and two behinds while Eaton were unable to kick a major. Eaton got within three points of Carey Park in the last quarter kicking three goals one to the home side's one goal two. The final score was 6.7.43 to 6.4.40. Round nine will see Carey Park host Harvey Brunswick Leschenault. In other league matches, Bunbury smashed Donnybrook by 12 goals and South Bunbury defeated reigning premiers Augusta Margaret River by five goals. In a thriller, Busselton defeated Collie by one point while Harvey Bulls and Harvey Brunswick Leschenault enjoyed a bye. In round nine Donnybrook will have another challenging match against South Bunbury and Augusta Margaret River will host Harvey Bulls and Eaton will take on Bunbury. Photos by JLG Photographics.

South West Football League round eight | Carey Park v Eaton Boomers