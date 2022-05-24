news, local-news,

Another milestone has been achieving in the development of a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Collie. Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan has welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Cannaponics and Avacare Health Australia. The 2000sqm manufacturing facility would be built next to the 3600sqm greenhouse that is currently under construction, for the purpose of producing a dried cannabis flower that will be further processed into medicinal products. It is anticipated that Cannaponics products would be available for distribution in Australia and exported internationally, positioning Collie to capture a slice of the rapidly growing medicinal industry. The project will use new innovations in technology and is attracting the support of leaders in their field. Cannaponics is providing sponsorship to an expert medical cannabis cultivation grower from Canada to join their team and bring their unique perpetual harvesting methodology to the project. Under the MOU, research and development will be carried out on hemp as a replacement for petroleum-based plastics and textiles needed to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and various medical devices. The content of the MOU is conditional upon full regulatory approvals under which Cannaponics is governed and operates under local, State and federal authorities. Construction of the Cannaponics greenhouse is being made possible with $2 million through the State Government's Collie Futures Industry Development Fund, which was established to drive economic diversification and create jobs in the Collie area by developing new and expanding industries. The Fund has attracted game-changing initiatives that are placing Collie at the forefront of industry, with some project proponents collaborating as they position themselves in the transitioning economy and create the jobs of the future. Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns said for local residents, diverse new employment opportunities were on the horizon in new industries that set Collie up for a strong future and benefit the wider region. "There is a sense of optimism in Collie, as the town undergoes a Just Transition, with a range of innovative projects emerging to create new opportunities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/30201c40-a60f-4d6e-8577-2e890a9d90ab.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg