If you were told you would be leaving your home, your country of origin and could only take one item; what would it be? Bunbury Multicultural Group president Susanne Hammersley asked this question to a group of friends. The answers were fascinating and pushed Ms Hammersley to find a way to turn it into an exhibition. The Rotary Club of South Bunbury provided a grant and Ms Hammersley was able to get The Photography Group of Bunbury on board as well. "It was a magnificent day, everything just came together," she said. "It was an emotional and beautiful photo session. Everyone was so proud to show their item." This One Thing exhibition will start on June 4 and will include 16 people who travelled from across the world to live in Bunbury. Ms Hammersley said there was also a First Nation's woman involved in the exhibition. "When we were preparing the exhibition, I was listening to people's stories and it was interesting to see that everything stems back to the same thing - family and childhood memories," she said. "Everyone has that special item that reminds them of family or childhood and a lot of people talked about the mums, which was nice and heartwarming. "It doesn't matter where we come from there is something that unites us all and that's family." As part of the exhibition, viewers will be able to listen to the people's stories about their item as well. Ms Hammersley is one of the people involved in the exhibition with her special item being a small, wooden carved nativity scene. "Its special because Christmas is very important to me," she said. "It reminds me of my family, childhood and the traditions that come with it." In December in Germany it is the dark season where the sun goes down at 4pm, its cold and if you are lucky enough, it snows, Ms Hammersley says. The big celebration occurs on the night of December 24, where they have a big meal of a stuffed goose, dumplings and cabbage salad. "It is very fatty but delicious," Ms Hammersley said. "When I put the nativity scene up in my house it brings back these memories and warms my heart." In order to make the exhibition occur, Simcoa also provided sponsorship and the multicultural group had amazing support from the Bunbury Heritage Museum where the exhibition will be held.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/425c722a-c277-460c-946e-cf2c7a589bee.jpg/r733_725_4986_3128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg