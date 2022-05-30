news, local-news,

The sun was shining for round nine of the South West Football League where Eaton Boomers hosted Bunbury Bulldogs. The women were first to play and the Bulldogs proved their enduring dominance with a strong four goal win. Eaton were unable to score in the first three quarters of the match while Bunbury kicked one in the first and two in the second and third. Bunbury could have had a bigger margin but were inaccurate with eight behinds for the match. The Boomers were able to get onto the scoreboard in the last quarter with two goals. The final score was 2.0.12 to 5.8.38. The Bunbury women are still second on the ladder behind the Tigers but only due to percentage. Round ten will see a top of the table clash while Eaton will travel south to take on Busselton. Other matches in round ten for the womens include Donnybrook playing Dunsborough and Harvey playing Carey Park. Collie and HBL will have a bye. The first quarter of the league match saw Bunbury jump ahead through accuracy while Eaton had one more scoring shot but were down by 14 points at the first siren. It was much the same in the second term with Bunbury kicking three straight goals while Eaton kicked two goals and three behinds. Bunbury were able to stifle Eaton in the third quarter to just one goal and one behind while the Bulldogs increased the margin with four goals and four behinds. The damage was done when the teams went into the last term which saw the amount of scoring opportunities even out again. But Eaton couldn't come close to being a threat with one goal and three behinds. Bunbury kicked one goal two. The final score was 5.12.42 to 12.7.79. Bunbury Bulldogs remain on top of the ladder ahead of South Bunbury on percentage. Eaton are fourth on the ladder and round ten will see them take on fifth place Busselton. In other league matches, South Bunbury won over Donnybrook in an unexpected tight match. The Dons were on fire in the first half, going into the main break with a 14 point lead. A massive third quarter by both sides saw seven goals kicked and an even scoreboard going into the last break. South Bunbury were able to step it up a notch in the last term kicking four goals to Donnybrook's two. The final score was 11.6.72 13.8.86. Augusta Margaret River posted another win for the season when they hosted the Harvey Bulls. The first quarter saw both teams kick three goals two but the Hawks were able to kick away in the second term with three goals to Harvey's one. The Bulls had a big third quarter with five goals to Augusta Margaret River's three, but it wasn't enough to hit the lead going into the last term. Augusta Margaret River's inaccuracy helped them stay in front with one goal and five behinds in the last quarter. The final score was 10.13.73 10.3.63. The Carey Park versus Harvey Brunswick Leschenault match finished with the first draw of the 2022 season. The scoreboard chopped and changed at the end of each quarter with Carey Park winning the first, HBL the second and then the Panthers again in third. HBL were able to keep Carey Park goalless in the last term while kicking two goals for themselves. However, they weren't able to move back into the lead and the siren went with the score line at 49 to 49. It will be a bottom of the table clash in round ten with HBL hosting Collie Eagles. Augusta Margaret River and Donnybrook will have a bye. For more photos of the Eaton v Bunbury matches visit bunburymail.com.au

South West Football League 2022 | round nine