Shire of Dardanup council reject Cleanaway's application for 151 metre high waste cells

Updated May 31 2022 - 2:16am, first published May 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Council reject waste size increase

Cleanaway's application to increase its waste cell sizes by more than 30 metres has been rejected by the Shire of Dardanup council.

