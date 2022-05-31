Bunbury Mail

Bunbury Senior High School café and the Stirling Street Arts Centre by Kent Lyon Architect in running for WA Architecture Awards,

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:38am, first published 2:08am
The cafeteria and function space at Bunbury Senior High School.

A Bunbury school café and the Stirling Street Arts Centre are among entries in the Australian Institute of Architects' annual WA Architecture Awards, which are now underway.

Local News

