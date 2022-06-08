A Bunbury couple have brought a dose of fun into their proposal by including a board game in their special moment.
Siammon proposed to his girlfriend Holly on New Years Day earlier this year while having a board game night with friends.
The group were playing a game called 'Muffin Time', which requires players to obtain exactly 10 cards in order to win.
The deck creates mayhem by giving the players actions in order to gain or lose cards. Blank cards are also included in the deck, and it was here that Siammon designed his own card to pop the question.
Siammon prompted Holly to put down a card that required her to steal one of his.
Once the proposal card was revealed, Siammon pulled out the ring and proposed formally.
