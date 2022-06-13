Bunbury Coles supports FightMND in Big Freeze beanie campaign

FightMND's iconic blue beanies have returned to shelves at Coles this week with Bunbury residents urged to support the cause.
Every day, two Australians are diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a debilitating condition which impacts the nervous system, leading to declining muscle weakness and ultimately paralysis.
Coles stores in the Bunbury area have been fundraising for FightMND for since the start of June, with Eaton Fair leading the way raising more than $15,000 so far.
Janet Fry is a Bunbury resident who has been living with MND for eight years. Since her diagnosis, she can no longer continue her university studies, and being unfit for work left her unable to afford the house she was living in. Ms Fry can no longer drive and needs assistance with her day to day activities.
"At the time of my diagnosis, my son was just 14 years old, and all I could think was, 'I have to live, I have to be here for him.' Living with MND has meant I've lost a normal future with my son, and I wonder if I will be able to even hold my first grandchild," Ms Fry said.
"The awareness the annual Big Freeze campaign bring to communities is invaluable to the understanding and acceptance of what sufferers go through on a daily basis."
Store manager Ann Curtis urged shoppers to get behind the cause.
"Our team have been proudly raising funds for FightMND over the past five years, but we know the job is not finished yet until we find a cure for this debilitating disease." she said.
The Big Freeze beanies are now available for $25 at Coles supermarkets and express stores across the country. In addition, specially marked Australian pork products will also donate a portion of each pack purchased to the cause.
All funds raised at Coles will be directed to FightMND on their mission to research new treatments for the illness.
