Busselton police search for man, possibly in Bunbury

Busselton Police are seeking information from the public to locate 37-year-old Troy Johnston, who they believe can assist with a number of ongoing investigations.
Mr Johnston is described as 180cm tall, slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.
It is believed Mr Johnston may be in the Bunbury area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
