Our Lady of Mercy College students start Give a Damn, Give a Can campaign with impressive donation

July 7 2022 - 11:30pm
Give a Damn: Rotary Club of Bunbury Leschenault members Vic Puzey (left), Ian Pigott and John Bridgham (right) with Our Lady of Mercy College year 12 boys. Picture: supplied.

Year 12 students from Australind's Our Lady of Mercy College have made a "marvelous" contribution to the annual Give a Damn, Give a Can campaign.

