Elderly severely injured in Myalup crash

Police are seeking information regarding a serious crash in Myalup on Friday.
At about 3.15pm a white Mitsubishi Triton was being driven west on Rigg Road. At the same time a red Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was being driven south on Forrest Highway. The two cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.
After the initial impact, the Mitsubishi Triton continued to cross the median island, before returning to the original side of the highway where it hit a tree.
The 70-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi Triton received serious injuries and was flown to Royal Perth Hospital by the RAC Rescue helicopter. His 69-year-old female passenger was taken by St John Ambulance to Bunbury Hospital in a stable condition.
The 55-year-old female driver of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was taken to Bunbury Hospital in a stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the two cars involved prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
