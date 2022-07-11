In 2015, Bunbury boy Spencer was two years old and diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.
Since that day, he and his family has gone through the unimaginable but have also had an amazing tale of survival.
When Spencer's tumour was detected, he was taken to Perth and 36 hours later he underwent an eight hours of surgery.
The surgery was successful, but Spencer had to learn to crawl, walk and talk again as well as go through radiation and chemotherapy.
Spencer's dad, Scott Gummary said the family spent most of 2016 at Ronald McDonald House.
It was a horror year for the family who were separated during Spencer's treatment in Perth.
Now, Spencer is about to turn nine years old and only needs an annual brain scan because there has been no sign of cancer for such a long a time.
Mr Gummary said his son was loving life and was happy and healthy.
Inspired and motivated by Spencer's experience the Gummarys have been trying to give back to the community who helped them so much.
In 2019 they held a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House and Telethon Institute.
After 2019, the Gummarys encountered the charity organisation the Kids Cancer Project.
Mr Gummary said after meeting the founder, his mind was made up to help the organisation.
Last year Mr Gummary took on the Bulldustnback car rally organised by the Rotary Club of Mill Point.
Mr Gummary and his friend were able to raise just under $14,000 for the Kids Cancer Project.
This year, Mr Gummary's team Rise and Shine not only have one car, but two for the event.
As part of the fundraising efforts, Mr Gummary has organised a All of the Colours of the Kids Cancer Project Ball.
It will be held at the Bunbury Sailing Club on August 6.
Mr Gummary said people had been amazing in showing their support and providing services for free or at a heavily discounted price.
"Whatever we can do to give back and try to prevent another child passing from such a cruel disease is what we are doing it for," he said.
"We vow to 'Rise up and Shine' for the kids currently fighting this disease and the many more that will inevitably endure similar battles."
For more information about the Kids Cancer Project, visit https://www.thekidscancerproject.org.au/
For more information about Mr Gummary's fundraising, visit https://www.mycause.com.au/p/286205/888-team-rise-and-shine
To book tickets for the ball event, visit https://www.trybooking.com/CACMW
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
