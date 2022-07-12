A monster showdown is coming to Bunbury later this year in a battle between Australia and America
Monster trucks from the USA will put on a show at the Bunbury Speedway on Saturday, October 29.
Making the Australian team is captain Clive Featherby, as well as teenage sensation Cassius Stevenson from Queensland.
The two will be crushing metal in their 2000 horsepower, eight tonne trucks "Outback Thunda" and "Sharpshooter".
"The yanks are the people who invented monster truck racing and they take it pretty seriously," Australian monster truck champion Clive Featherby said.
"But Australia has had some awesome trucks over the years down here too and we won't be letting the Americans just come down here and beat us. Especially not in Western Australia."
In addition to the four monster truck field will be a wide variety of crowd-pleasing stunts and aerial displays including a huge flame throwing jet van, a Freestyle Motocross extravaganza, the junior whiz kids rollover mini comedy cars, a thundering car crane drop and a huge fireworks and laser spectacular to round out the night.
"It's been a long time since we brought the monster trucks to Western Australia," Featherby said.
"The youngest monster truck driver in the southern hemisphere Cassius Stevenson is coming along with us. Wait until you see how good this kid is."
Team USA is yet to be announced.
Tickets are on sale now for the Monster Thrillmasters Family Spectacular at Bunbury Speedway.
