Athena Sofilas and Val Hornsby have something special in common - they are both Bunbury women with a desire to make a difference.
Both volunteer through EdConnect helping South West students.
Ms Sofilas said the experience of volunteering was fulfilling.
"When I go to school the students are full of smiles and can't wait to get out of their seats to spend time with me" Ms Sofilas said. "The staff and students are fantastic."
Ms Hornsby volunteers in the vegetable garden at Dalyellup Primary School.
"The kids love gardening and I believe they are learning a lot about nature. Today we watched a bee and talked about the pollen sacks on her legs. I became the garden guru by default but wouldn't swap it now." Ms Hornsby said.
EdConnect is calling for volunteers this July following disruptions caused by COVID-19 in recent years.
EdConnect Australia chief executive Gerri Clay said WA was affected more heavily this year than other years during the pandemic.
"Volunteering at a local school can provide community connections and enable volunteers to use their own life skills to help students and teachers bounce back after the disruptions we have had," Ms Clay said.
EdConnect south west liaison officer Karen Barden said the difference volunteers make to students is amazing.
"I consistently hear about the changes in students who work with volunteers, whether it is mastering something they struggled with or feeling less anxious at school, it is clear that volunteers make a huge difference." Ms Barden said.
To find out more about volunteering, EdConnect Australia will be holding a Community Information Session on July 26 at 10am at the Bunbury Library.
For more information contact edconnect@edconnect.org.au or call 1800 668 550.
