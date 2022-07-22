Bunbury Mail

South West health and education assistants call on Mark McGowan to increase wages

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:00am
'Five to survive': United Workers Union calls for pay increase

Around 50 health care and education assistants joined forces for a stop work rally at the Bunbury Regional Hospital on Thursday July 21.

