'Five to survive': United Workers Union calls for pay increase

Around 50 health care and education assistants joined forces for a stop work rally at the Bunbury Regional Hospital on Thursday July 21.
The United Workers Union, alongside Health Services Union of WA (HSUWA) are calling for the State Government to increase the wage of health administration and clerical staff, hospital cleaners, pharmacists, physiotherapists, enrolled nurses and education assistants from 2.75 per cent to 5 percent.
In December 2021, Premier Mark McGowan announced a new public sector wage policy saying the increase was above CPI.
The new wages policy provides public sector employees with a 2.5 per cent wage increase per annum and the choice by industrial agreement of either a one-off $1,000 payment or an additional 0.25 per cent per annum for negotiated reforms.
Industrial relations minister Stephen Dawson said at the time of the announcement that the new policy was "excellent" for its "valued public sector workforce".
However, the unions are saying the 2.75 per cent increase currently on offer is "vastly inadequate".
HSUWA secretary Naomi McCrae said the state wages policy did not keep up with the cost of living and would mean public health worker wages would keep going backwards.
"Disadvantaging, rather than rewarding, the professional people who continue to work in tough conditions every day during the pandemic to support the community," she said.
"We know the pressures are even tougher in our regional hospitals. To keep these critical services staffed, urgent action is needed."
UWU Public Sector Coordinator Kevin Sneddon said it was unacceptable that workers who were asked to show up through the worst of COVID had been offered to what amounts to a pay cut.
"They have turned up day in and day out, looked after the sick and our children and now they are saying they can't afford to do the job anymore," he said.
"We have heard stories of workers who are sleeping in the car and showering at work because they can't afford fuel.
"Workers here today earn between 45-60k a year and bottom line is they can't afford to do the job without a better in crease and if they don't they will leave the sector."
Two education assistants from Busselton travelled to the stop work meeting because they want to see change.
The pair told the Mail that they work full time and it still wasn't enough to keep up with the cost of living.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
