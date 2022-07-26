Bunbury Mail

Cookernup dairy farmer sentenced to two years in prison for historical child sex charges

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:11am, first published July 26 2022 - 4:12am
Cookernup farmer Richard Ernest Jackson was sentenced to prison at the Bunbury District Court on July 22.

A 71-year old-man will spend at least 14 months in prison after being convicted of historical sex offences.

