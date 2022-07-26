A 71-year old-man will spend at least 14 months in prison after being convicted of historical sex offences.
Richard Ernest Jackson, from Cookernup, was in Bunbury District Court on Friday, July 22, after a jury found him guilty of three counts of indecent dealing with two boys under the age of 14.
Judge Lemonis said the incidents occurred from between 1985-88 at Jackson's dairy farm.
The first two counts occurred when the victim, who was about six years old at the time, was being shown around Jackson's farm.
In sentencing, Judge Lemonis detailed how Jackson had pointed out a bull with an erection to the boy.
They were young and you were in a position of trust- Judge Lemonis
He then took him for a ride on a red four-wheel motorbike and during the ride, Jackson put his hand on the boy's genitals.
The second count occurred after the ride when Jackson unzipped the boy's pants and tried to masturbate him.
The third incident was with a different child and at a different time.
The second victim was about eight years old at the time.
The judge said the incident also occurred when the boy visited Jackson's farm.
Jackson showed the boy a bull and asked him if he ever got a "horn".
Jackson then pulled down the boy's pants and touched his genitals, Judge Lemonis said.
In sentencing, Judge Lemonis said there was a "degree of perversion" to what Jackson did.
"They were young and you were in a position of trust," Judge Lemonis said.
"They [the victims] should have been there without fear."
In statements the victims described being "scared", "confused" and "terrified" when it happened.
Judge Lemonis read out parts of the impact statements in court which detailed how the victims still remember what happened in detail.
Their statements outlined how the incidents had impacted their ability to trust people and hold relationships.
Jackson's defence lawyer, Tony Haygar asked the judge for a suspended sentence due to the offender's age and medical issues.
Jackson has cardiac problems along with arthritis and needs a hip and knee replacement.
Haygar also said due to Jackson's age, he was at a low risk of re-offending.
The maximum penalty for each count is seven years imprisonment.
However the judge took into account the mitigating factors and sentenced Jackson to two years and four months' immediate prison term.
Jackson will have to serve 14 months before he is eligible for parole.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
