Bunbury Mail

Zonta Bunbury hosts an assembly day for birthing kits

July 26 2022 - 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Zonta Bunbury, Kingia Z Club members and volunteers banded together on July 23 to assemble more than 800 birthing kits.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.