Zonta Bunbury, Kingia Z Club members and volunteers banded together on July 23 to assemble more than 800 birthing kits.
The birthing kits will be sent across the world to help vulnerable women and girls.
Advertisement
An estimated 385,000 women die annually in childbirth, many from preventable infections.
By providing a clean birth kit these mothers will have the resources to reduce infection.
The kits are basic with six items: a plastic sheet, soap, two gloves, a sterile scalpel blade, three cords and five gauze squares.
These items were assembled into a small bag at the Bunbury Assembly Day and will be sent to the Birthing Kit Foundation Australia to be distributed around the world where they are needed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.