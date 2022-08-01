Bob Brown made an impassioned plea, calling on the Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to call a halt to work on the Bunbury Outer Ring Road (BORR).
Dr Brown, the founding leader of the Australian Greens, spoke before a crowd of almost 200, who gathered to hear him speak at Jilley Road, Gelorup, on Sunday July 31.
Advertisement
The Eco-warrior made a last-minute decision to come to WA only last Thursday and lend support to protestors following the Federal Government giving the green light to go ahead and clear more than 70 hectares of land that threaten possums and the black cockatoos in the region.
" I call on the minister, Tanya Plibersek, to visit Bunbury to see the project. I ask that she review her decision and reverse that decision," Dr. Brown said.
During his speech, he spoke of the efforts of himself and fellow protestors to reverse the Federal Government's decision on the Franklin River 40 years ago.
The Greens Elder mentioned and thanked the 50 West Australians who traveled to Tasmania to support the blockade that drew worldwide attention.
He also drew a parallel between BORR and Franklin Dam Project by calling for Prime Minister Albanese to step up "just like Bob Hawke did" almost four decades ago and listen to the people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.