Australian Greens Party founder Bob Brown visits Gelorup in a plea to stop the Bunbury Outer Ring Road

By David Bailey
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:34am, first published 12:10am
Speech: Eco-warrior Bob Brown spoke to a crowd of 200 people in Gelorup who want to see the southern section of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road stopped. Pictures: David Bailey.

Bob Brown made an impassioned plea, calling on the Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to call a halt to work on the Bunbury Outer Ring Road (BORR).

