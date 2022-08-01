A win for HBL's league side for Brayden Prentice's 150th wasn't meant to be as they took on Bunbury in round 17 of the South West Football League.
HBL started strong in the first quarter with four goals to Bunbury's three.
However the second term saw Bunbury overtake HBL with one goal and three behinds, while the home side were scoreless.
HBL continued to struggle after half time with just three behinds while Bunbury kicked another goal.
Bunbury well and truly ran over the top HBL in the last term with six goals and five behinds to just one major for the home side.
Bulldogs veteran Jesse Gribble had a belter of a match with four goals and Jaymin King with two goals.
The final score was 5.3.33. to 11.10.76.
Bunbury sit third on the ladder and will have a bye in round 18 while HBL will take on Harvey Bulls in the Harvey Fresh Cup.
In other league matches, Augusta Margaret River Hawks moved to the top spot on the ladder with a win over Collie.
Mitchell Gerrans was a highlight of the match with four goals.
The Hawks led from start to finish with two goals to one in the first quarter.
Second term was a scoring spree for the Hawks with six majors while Collie kicked two.
No goals were kicked by either team in the third quarter with Collie two behinds and the Hawks just one.
The Hawks were able to increase their margin in the last term with three goals to Collie's two.
The final score was 5.9.39 to 11.10 76.
Augusta Margaret River will also have a bye in round 18 while Collie will take on Eaton Boomers.
The Hickman Cup between Donnybrook and Harvey saw the Bulls win by 40 points.
Donnybrook's accuracy put them in front in the first quarter with three goals one to two goals six.
But Harvey gave themselves plenty of chances to score in the second term and kicked five goals two while Donnybrook kicked three goals.
The Bulls outscored Donnybrook again in the third quarter with three goals to two.
Harvey dominated the last term with four goals while Donnybrook could only kick one.
The final score was 9.1.55 to 14.11.95.
Harvey's Brad Holmes kicked four goals for his team while his teammates Michael Bennell and Tyson Powell kicked three each.
The women's division saw Bunbury stay on top with a win over HBL.
It was a slow start for Bunbury with just one goal for the first quarter.
The second term was different with four goals while HBL remained goalless at half time.
HBL's Jordan Murphy kicked the team's only goal in the third quarter and kept Bunbury to just one goal as well.
A win for Bunbury was certain going into the last term but it was a matter of how much by.
One goal and two behinds by Bunbury ensured they had a 40 point margin under their belt.
The final score was 1.2.8 to 7.6.48.
Bunbury's Ebony Bilcich starred with four goals and Charity Ryder with two.
The other two women's matches for the round saw two teams score nothing against their opponents.
Donnybrook was able to pile on 11 goals while Harvey couldn't score.
Bethany Bond and Kirryn Williams kicked three goals each while Fleur Parker and Lisa Worsfold kicking two goals each.
It was a tough day for Dunsborough as they had 17 goals kicked against them against Busselton.
Busselton's Beth Beckett kicked an impressive six goals for her team while Demi Liddle kicked four.
The Magpies' third quarter was the most impressive as they piled on nine goals for the term.
The win has pushed them above and South Bunbury who pulled out of the season with 32 points.
Round 18 will see Busselton take on fourth placed Donnybrook.
