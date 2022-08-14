Children who love the classic show Play School will be able to enjoy a live show in September.
ABC and Kids Promotions have partnered up to bring the television program's show 'Once Upon a Time' to Bunbury and Byford.
It's been two years since the concerts have been able to tour due to COVID and the team is excited to get back in front of their young fans.
Promoter Samantha Kirby said it was a challenging time for the industry with cancelling, rescheduling and adapting shows for each state.
" But we survived and we can't wait to be back out doing what we love, bringing the magic of live concerts back in front of audiences," she said.
As with all of Play School's concerts, 'Once Upon A Time' is hosted by two Play School presenters along with the real stars of the show: the toys.
The 45 minute show is very interactive for the children and should not be missed.
The Serpentine/Jarrah Community Centre in Byford will host the show on Wednesday September 7.
The South West Italian Club in Bunbury will host the show on Thursday September 8.
Join Jemima and friends in 'Once Upon a Time', on sale now. For ticketing information visit www.kidspromotions.com.au
