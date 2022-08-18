Bunbury Mail

WA Consumer Protection is warning parents about a scam that pretends to be their children

Updated August 18 2022 - 1:20am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Hi Mum' - the scam that pulls on parents' heart strings

A growing number of victims in WA are falling for a text scam that targets parents who receive desperate messages for help from impostors pretending to be their son or daughter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.