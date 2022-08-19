Want to help protect native wildlife from cat attacks?
If so, the South West Catchment Council is encouraging owners to attend its cat enclosure market day On September 18.
Advertisement
The market day will demonstrate a range of catios and enclosures available to purchase or build yourself.
You can also access a brand-new rebate program to assist with the cost.
Project manager Jaya Vaughan said enclosures were an excellent solution for cat owners who want to give their pet outdoor access while staying safe cat attacks and car strikes.
"It is a win-win solution for the cat, the owner, other people's pets, urban wildlife, and neighbours," she said.
The Market Day will feature professional cat enclosure installers, do it yourself ideas, tips from local cat enclosure owners and educational stalls.
Attendees will hear from expert speakers on how to set up an enclosure and successfully introduce your cat to its new routine.
Local cat owners will describe why they chose to invest in an enclosure for their cats and showcase their tried and tested designs.
SWCC will also be launching its Cat Enclosure Rebate Scheme, which will provide Greater Bunbury region cat owners with up to $200 towards the cost of buying or building an enclosure.
Ms Vaughan said if you were savvy, you could build one that was relatively cheap.
"Abscesses following cat fights are very common at local Bunbury vet clinics with bills ranging from $200 - $700," she said.
"Cat owners can build a DIY enclosure for the same amount and the rebate will assist with lowering the initial investment even further."
The Market Day will also provide tips on cat behaviour, how to transition a free-access cat and how to raise a kitten in an indoor lifestyle.
"There are a few tricks to identifying a cat's behavioural needs and making sure these needs are met within an enclosure environment. Cat owners can provide alternatives to suit their cat's preferred hunting prey, scratching surface, resting place and toileting spot," Ms Vaughan said.
The Market Day forms part of SWCC's Responsible Pet Pawrent program, which aims to reduce conflicts between pets and the critically endangered western ringtail possum.
The event will be held at Scout About Doggie Day Care and Pet Care in Bunbury.
More information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/petpawrent.
Advertisement
Register for a free ticket to the Cat Enclosure Market Day at https://events.humanitix.com/cat-enclosure-market-day-greater-bunbury-region-sfys0cu4 or by phoning Jaya Vaughan on 0427 415 222.
This project is delivered by South West Catchments Council through funding from the Australian Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.