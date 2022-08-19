For the fifth year, Bunbury Kate Bush lovers participated in the worldwide event The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever on July 30.
The event sees people come together and recreate Kate Bush's 1978 hit Wuthering Heights as inspired by Shambush's Ultimate Kate Bush Experience in 2013.
This year Bunbury had a record turn out of 40 "Cathy's", people of all ages and abilities.
Locals and visitors came from as far as Perth and Manjimup for the day.
Neil from Rock N Roo DJ Hire with his fully Kate playlist provided excellent sound on the day.
Making our way from the open moors of The Bunbury Rowing Club, entertaining the shoppers at Bunbury Forum Shopping Centre and winding up with more wuthering and meal at The Parade Hotel.
As well as celebrating all things Kate Bush, the Bunbury event raised money for Solaris Cancer Care.
The event had raffles, wuthering inspired cupcakes, macrame 'Cathy's' and donations saw a total of $1775.50 raised.
The Messy Kitchen provided the cupcakes and Kristy's Fundraising From the Heart made the macrame 'Cathy's'.
The day was also supported by Dance Steps South West, Rock N Roo DJ Hire, Bunbury Rowing Club, Bunbury Forum Shopping Centre, Parade Hotel and Nola Marino MP.
Here's the link to our group page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/378521059459163
Video footage by Nicholas McKeig.
