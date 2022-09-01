Bunbury raised student Grace de Chaneet was part of the research which went into providing free menstrual products in WA schools.
Miss de Chaneet was part of the University of WA's McCusker Centre for Citizenship which allowed her to collaborate with researchers and public health professionals on the initiative led by Nedlands MLA Dr Katrina Stratton.
Miss de Chaneet moved to Perth from Bunbury to pursue her UWA Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Population Health alongside a Diploma of Modern Languages in French.
She then matched her studies with the project through an internship at UWA's McCusker Centre for Citizenship.
Miss de Chaneet's project saw her undertake intensive research and develop a project proposal to tackle period poverty in WA.
"WA was the only Australian state without intentions of introducing a free provision program and my research and recommendations went on to inform Dr Katrina Stratton to help put it on the State Government agenda," she said.
When Miss de Chaneet found the existing research into public health initiatives that assess practical interventions to period poverty to be lacking, she turned to UWA academics for their expertise.
"I used my UWA network to connect with key stakeholders and experts in the field," she said.
"Dr Dani Barrington is a menstrual health and hygiene management expert and lectured me earlier in my degree.
"I reached out to her and she connected me with her colleague, Dr Julie Hennegan, and our stakeholder charity's founder, Rochelle Courtenay of Share the Dignity.
"Dani was a founding board member of the charity and is passionate about research on the menstrual experience and seeing a holistic approach to address period poverty.
"I met with Rochelle Courtenay via Zoom and arranged for her to come to WA and meaningfully engage with the Department of Education with Dr Katrina Stratton as an ally.
"Engaging with these stakeholders pushed me to create a reputable, evidence-based review and plan that reflected the true spectrum of menstrual experience."
Grace's internship supervisor, Research Officer Francesca Nardi-Spencer, said Dr Katrina Stratton's team was thankful for her support.
"Grace has been an asset to our office environment and continuously completed tasks to a high level," Ms Nardi-Spencer said.
"We wish Grace every success in the future and thank her for all her advocacy thus far."
Those involved with the project welcomed the news on the weekend by Women's Interests Minister Simone McGurk and Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery that all public high schools are to be provided with free period products.
The internship experience has ignited Miss de Chaneet's passion for public health, showing her the potential of policymaking in creating change.
She hopes to pursue this path after graduation.
"The McCusker Centre for Citizenship allowed me to engage in a project that addressed the sociocultural and economic aspects of health, a concept that is becoming more and more important in population health interventions today," Miss de Chaneet said.
"I would highly recommend a McCusker Centre for Citizenship internship for students that want professional experience with a difference."
