Bunbury Mail
Our People

Bunbury UWA student part of research team to get free period products in WA schools

Updated September 1 2022 - 7:23am, first published 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunbury UWA student Grace de Chaneet with Nedlands MLA Katrina Stratton. Picture is supplied.

Bunbury raised student Grace de Chaneet was part of the research which went into providing free menstrual products in WA schools.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.