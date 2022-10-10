Bunbury Mail

Collie stroke survivor Bill Vernon calls for better treatment in country hospitals

By Edward Scown
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:10am
Bill and Denise Vernon want more investment into country stroke support. Picture: Edward Scown

Bill Vernon is an intelligent man. A seasoned mechanic and fitter who can diagnose engine issues through a phone call. Yet he can't read and has trouble finding the right words in conversation.

