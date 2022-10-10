Bill Vernon is an intelligent man. A seasoned mechanic and fitter who can diagnose engine issues through a phone call. Yet he can't read and has trouble finding the right words in conversation.
All consequences of a stroke he suffered in 2013.
The lack of resources at Collie Hospital at the time meant what could have been a recovery process over a matter of weeks has turned into nearly a decade of struggle.
Now Bill and his wife Denise are joining the campaign to bring stroke care to the country.
"Bill used to ride his bike 21km to work, do a 12-hour shift, then ride home. That's how fit Bill was," Ms Vernon said.
"He got up to go to the toilet, and he just collapsed on the ground."
Ambulance response was fast. Within 35 minutes of the initial collapse, they were admitted to Collie Hospital. But Ms Vernon said that's where "it all went pear shaped."
The young doctor on duty in the early hours of that morning didn't have access to scanning equipment needed to determine if Mr Vernon's stroke was caused by a clot, or a bleed on the brain.
This is vital, because treating for the wrong cause can have devastating effects. Blood thinners used to treat clots can accelerate a brain bleed. Likewise, clotting agents which will stop a bleed will only build on an existing clot.
Without this critical treatment, Mr Vernon was kept under observation in Collie until morning - missing the 'golden hour' which gives stroke victims the best chances of recovery.
"You put your faith in the medical system. Knowing what I know now, I would probably take him out and go somewhere else," Ms Vernon said.
He was transferred to Bunbury Hospital, a 45-minute drive away, 6 hours after he arrived at Collie Hospital. There the cause was determined, but his condition had deteriorated such that he was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.
By the time we got to Perth, it was basically 'what are your wishes?'- Denise Vernon
Between Royal Perth, and a rehabilitation centre at Shenton Park, the Vernons were forced to relocate to Perth, and didn't return home for 12 months.
Collie Hospital is still without vital medical screening equipment, such as MRI and CT scanners. This means stroke sufferers in the mining town still need to be rushed to Bunbury Hospital, further stretching its resources.
Advances in telehealth are now delivering specialist advice to regional hospitals. However, the city-based doctors still need scans to be able to diagnose patients correctly.
Stroke Ambulances are a solution coming out of Melbourne. The vehicles come equipped with a CT scanner, mobile laboratory, and specialist stroke staff able to diagnose and treat almost anywhere.
"With these machines being boxed down, even if you live in, say, Kellerberrin and you're having a stroke, they've got you, if we've got the right equipment," Ms Vernon said.
The pilot project for just one of these ambulances in Victoria cost $8 million, and with only 12 operating worldwide, WA getting onboard would be a difficult prospect.
"They're trying to get it Australia wide, but they are really expensive. But what is money to someone's life?" Ms Vernon said.
"The Government seems to find money for other things. I don't see how you can put a value on someone's life, or lifestyle."
Nine years on from his stroke, Mr Vernon has regained a large amount of independence through physiotherapy and exercise. Walking is more of an effort, but manageable. He still has issues speaking, and can barely count or read.
The Vernons hope further investment into country health can help other stroke victims recover quicker, and more completely.
"Just because you live out of the city limits, you shouldn't be disadvantaged."
