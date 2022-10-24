A four day race along some of the world's dustiest roads. No, it's not the Dakar Rally, it's a South Bunbury Rotary fundraiser for mental health, and they smashed their goal.
The 2022 Dirt and Dust Run started in Williams, 143km by road from the finish line at the Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum, but that would be far too easy.
52 drivers and passengers covered 1300km, the vast majority on dirt roads, and raised $130,000 for Rotary.
"For 52 participants, it's a lot of money," Event Director Ben Andrew said.
The money will go into setting up a mental health disaster relief fund. It will be a joint venture between Rotary and the Country Women's Association, to be activated after bushfires, floods, or cyclones to give those rebuilding a shoulder to lean on.
"Rockingham Rotary did a really good job of it when we had the Yarloop fires. They were out there assisting with mental health services, and it really made a difference," Mr Andrew said.
"I think the stronger you are, the better you'll get through it."
All 22 cars that took on the challenge were bought and prepared for under $2000. Everything from old delivery vans, ex-taxis and little city cars turned up at the start line, and everyone made it home.
"There was this little Suzuki Mighty Boy, which is almost like a toy car... Every morning they'd start it up and you'd think, you're not serious are you?," Mr Andrews said.
The punishing roads, well outside of civilization, required some creative mechanical work from the participants.
One car had a muffler issue deep into the run. With no workshop, and no way to jack the car up on the soft sand, the crew banded together to lift the car up onto its side, repair the muffler, then drop it back down.
"I didn't think they were serious when they said they were going to do it, but it worked. They dropped it down, and away they went," Mr Andrews said.
It wasn't just about the drive - participants spent all four days camping, and sharing stories with each other. Mr Andrew said although a lot of them were first-timers, he already had people ready to go for the next run.
"It makes it really special when you can just sit around the campfire, and have 50 strangers chatting, and just building a connection with each other."
