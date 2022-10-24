Bunbury Mail

Dirt and Dust Run raises $130,000 for South Bunbury Rotary

By Edward Scown
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dusters of 2022 stop for lunch in Cuballing, 46km in the wrong direction. Picture via Dirt and Dust Run.

A four day race along some of the world's dustiest roads. No, it's not the Dakar Rally, it's a South Bunbury Rotary fundraiser for mental health, and they smashed their goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.