South West Aboriginal Medical Service gets federal funds for new heath hub

By Edward Scown
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:51am, first published 3:00am
SWAMS Chairman Ernie Hill, WA Labor candidate for Forrest Bronwen English, Senator Sue Lines, and SWAMS CEO Leslie Nelson with 3-month-old Gregory Abbott. Picture supplied.

The South West Aboriginal Medical Service has received a big boost in the federal budget, with funding allocated for a major facility upgrade.

