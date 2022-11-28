Bunbury Mail

Grand Cinemas' future uncertain as company enters administration

By Edward Scown
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 5:30pm
Film fanatic Christopher Liffers says he'd hate to see the cinema go. Picture - Edward Scown

The company which runs Bunbury's Grand Cinemas has announced they have entered voluntary administration, leaving the future for local movie fans in the balance.

