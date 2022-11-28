The company which runs Bunbury's Grand Cinemas has announced they have entered voluntary administration, leaving the future for local movie fans in the balance.
One cinema regular, Christopher Liffers, said he was shocked by the news. He's been visiting the cinema every Saturday since 2008.
"The cinema is what makes my weekends," he said.
"You may have all the whiz bang entertainment equipment in your living rooms but going to a cinema for a day or night out is something special which can cannot be understated."
Grand Theatre Company Pty Ltd owns and operates the Bunbury Cinema, as well as locations in Joondalup, Armadale, Currambine and Warwick. The appointed administrators, FTI Consulting, released a statement which said the impacts of government restrictions around the world pushed the company to breaking point.
"Although Western Australia, compared to other Australian jurisdictions, had less length of time subject to health orders or capacity limits, globally the movie industry produced significantly less product over 2020 and 2021 leading to less movies able to be shown in cinemas for many years."
Even when movies were made, they were often delayed multiple times in releasing, potentially received less marketing, reduced distribution or were quickly distributed to streaming services.
The administrators said they intend to keep the Bunbury cinema running as long as they can. However, the closure of the Joondalup and Armadale cinemas has Mr Liffers worried the same fate could come to a place which holds a deep collection of memories for him.
"The first movie I came to see was Space Jam in 1996," he said.
"The Bunbury experience is very good. Some Perth locations have been nicer, but I would always pick Bunbury first. It's home."
He said he hopes the cinema remains open long enough to see some of next year's most highly anticipated movies, including DC's Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise.
"Before you do the unthinkable of shutting the cinema down, at least take a walk around the cinema and see what could be improved."
