Bunbury Mail

Collie joins worldwide grid of space radars

By Edward Scown
Updated December 7 2022 - 2:37pm, first published December 6 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leolabs' Terry van Haren hopes to get the Collie radar online by the end of the year. Picture - Edward Scown.

In a cattle field just outside Collie, a massive structure of steel and electronics is about to make the mining town a vital location for securing global communications.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.