Thousands line the streets for Christmas parade

Thousands lined the streets of the CBD on Sunday evening for the annual Christmas Parade.
People found the best vantage point they could as they lined Blair street and Victoria street - a few rows deep in some places - to see the more than 40 local groups and businesses which ran displays through the streets. From dancers on foot, to a huge house on wheels.
The parade was led by local SES, accompanied by the Bunbury City Band. Their tunes were wisely separated from the trucks and classic cars at the back, which quickly engaged in a horn blowing contest - the trucks winning handily.
The SES were joined by the Bunbury Volunteer Bushfire Brigade, and the local Surf Lifesaving club to strong, and very brightly coloured emergency services representation.
Freerun X5 wowed the crowds with their aerial stunts on top of a moving van, as artists of all varieties came out to show what they could do. From dancers, to musicians, to comedians who are also musicians.
Bluey took the time to hi-five as many kids as she could, firmly placing herself second favourite to the bearded man in the red suit.
The parade capped off the two-day Christmas in the City event, which saw Bunbury taken over for the weekend with art, music, dance, and of course Santa and his helpers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.