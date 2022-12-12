Bunbury Mail

Thousands line the streets for Bunbury Christmas parade

By Edward Scown
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands line the streets for Christmas parade

Thousands lined the streets of the CBD on Sunday evening for the annual Christmas Parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.