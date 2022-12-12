Bunbury Mail

South west cherries raise $140k for PCH

By Edward Scown
Updated December 12 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cherry King: Frankie Galati brings the crown to the famous potato farming family for the fourth time. Picture - Perth Children's Hospital Foundation.

Despite a late start to the cherry season, local growers have raised a record breaking $140,000 for Perth Childrens Hospital at the 30th annual Charity Cherry Auction, with the help of a famous name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.