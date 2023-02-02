Bunbury Mail
Watch

Leolabs switches on WA Space Radar

By Edward Scown
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leolabs' Terry van Haren and Dan Ceperley commissioned the latest piece of the space industry puzzle. Picture by Edward Scown.

Space is a dangerous place. Surrounding Earth is a cloud of metal debris, old junk satellites, and rocket parts that could, at any moment, wipe out the internet connection you're using to read this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.