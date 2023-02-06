Bunbury Mail

Tom Dunn's 9000km marathon to raise $100,000 for charity

By Edward Scown
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Dunn is attempting the longest Triathlon in Australian history. Picture supplied.

Tom Dunn is planning one of the toughest trips ever attempted in Australia. To run, swim, and ride 9000km from the furthest point west, to the furthest east. All in the name of mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.