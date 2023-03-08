Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mudhoney's bass man at the centre of COVID response

By Edward Scown
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudhoney: Dan Peters, Mark Arm, Steve Turner and Guy Maddison will debut their new album in Australia. Picture by Emily Rieman.

WA native Guy Maddison has lived a crazy life as the bass player for one of the core bands of the Seattle grunge scene of the early 90's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.