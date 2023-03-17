Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bunbury Chess Club bringing locals out to wargame

By Edward Scown
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Things that make you go hmm: Bunbury Chess Club members silently locked in battle. Picture by Edward Scown.

30 seconds are left on the clock, and Bunbury Chess club president Michael Molenaar has a strong advantage over ex-president Ben Coleman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.